New Delhi, March 8: Over 35,700 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Monday, the highest number of people vaccinated in a single day since the start of the inoculation exercise on January 16, as per official data.

In the age bracket of 60 and above, 20,123 people were vaccinated while in the 45-59 years age group, 2,710 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said. On Monday, 35,738 people received shots, the highest number of vaccinations done so far since the start of the exercise on January 16, according to official data.

Leader of the House in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Narendra Chawla also "got his first jab of Covaxin" at Tilak Nagar Colony hospital on Monday, the SDMC said in a statement. International Women's Day 2021: Maharashtra Sets Up COVID-19 Vaccination Centres Only for Women in Each District.

On Saturday, 33,287 people were vaccinated, out of which 17,288 were citizens in the age group of 60 years and above. Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi. Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

One minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported on Monday, officials said. About 68 per cent of the people (15,485) turned up at private facilities and remaining 32 per cent (7,348) at government facilities for vaccination, as per the data shared by officials.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card. On Monday, second doses were given to 7,316 people, officials said, adding, 3,252 frontline workers and 2,337 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.

