Mumbai, Mar 8: On the occasion of the International Women's Day, the Maharashtra government on Monday set up five COVID-19 vaccination centres in each district of the state exclusively for inoculating women.

These centres will remain operational only for the day, a health official said.

Women willing to take the vaccine can go to these centres during the day, he said. International Women's Day 2021: Women in Uttar Pradesh Get Priority for COVID-19 Vaccination.

"Every district has set up five such centres today. However, there are 19 such centres in Thane district due to higher demand there. There are 189 such centres in the state exclusively for vaccinating women," the official said.

Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 22,19,727.

The state has so far reported 52,478 deaths due to the viral infection, as per official figures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)