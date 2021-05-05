Srinagar, May 5 (PTI) With a record single-day rise of 4,716 cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,96,585 on Wednesday, even as 52 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 2,510 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,518 were reported from the Jammu division and 3,198 from the Kashmir division, they added.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 1,125 cases, followed by 598 in Jammu and 511 in Baramulla.

The Union Territory has 39,628 active coronavirus cases currently, while 1,54,447 patients have recuperated so far, they added.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 2,510 in the Union Territory with 52 more people succumbing to it in a 24-hour period -- 28 in the Jammu region and 24 in the Kashmir valley.

