Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) Schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till September 25 due to the COVID-19 situation in the state, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The state government had earlier ordered closure of schools till September 21.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Beaten to Death in Burari During Druken Brawl; Accused Arrested.

In a fresh order issued on Monday, Chief Secretary and Chairperson of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh said, "All schools shall continue to remain closed, except residential schools, further up to 25.09.2021."

Teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend schools, he added.

Also Read | Emmys 2021: The Crown, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit and More - Where to Watch Emmy Winning Series Online in India.

For residential schools, standard operating procedure developed by the Department of Education will be followed to prevent any spread of COVID-19, the order added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)