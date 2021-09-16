Lucknow, September 16: The Uttar Pradesh government On Thursday decided to close all educational institutions in the state, following incessant rains since the past 24 hours.

According to official sources, the decision has been taken in view of the safety of students since several areas and roads are heavily water-logged. Uttar Pradesh Rains: Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed For One Day Tomorrow Across State Due to Incessant Rainfall.

The met department has said that the state is likely to experience heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

