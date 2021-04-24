Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 24 (ANI): In wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in Lakshadweep, Southern Naval Command at Kochi has deputed two Naval Ships as "Oxygen Express" to ferry oxygen cylinders to islands and also to collect empty cylinders back to mainland for refilling.

"Taking in to account the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, and to support the UTL administration, the Southern Naval Command at Kochi has deputed two Naval Ships as "Oxygen Express" to ferry Oxygen Cylinders to islands and also to collect empty cylinders back to mainland for refilling the cylinders," read a press statement from Southern Naval Command (SNC).

Medical team (one doctor and two nursing assistants) and stores comprising PPE, RADT Kits, Masks, Gloves, Nebulisers and SPO2 probes and other medical supplies have also been provided through naval resources to augment medical support to the islands.

Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshdweep) based at Kavaratti islands will also be extending all possible support to the local administration, the statement added. (ANI)

