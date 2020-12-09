Kohima, Dec 9 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally mounted to 11,508 on Wednesday, after 29 fresh cases were reported, a health department official said.

Dimapur registered the highest at 14, followed by Kohima (11), Wokha (3) and Tuensang (1).

Sixty-two coronavirus patients have recovered during the day, Health Department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

A total of 10,728 patients have been cured of the disease and the recovery rate has improved to 93.22 per cent from Tuesdays 91.91 per cent, he said. Nagaland now has 589 active cases while the COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 70.

A total of 121 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 70,473 RT-PCR tests, 8,893 rapid antigen tests and 36,217 through TrueNat, Dr Hangsing said.

