As the year 2020 is about to end, Google, the global search engine giant has revealed the list of trending games of this year. As per the list released by Google, games such as Among Us, Valorant, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Genshin Impact, FIFA 21 are among the top five games. Some games were launched during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic while some were postponed. Also not forgetting PUBG Mobile that was banned along with other 117 Chinese apps in India several months back.

Among Us:

'Among Us' is an online multiplayer social deduction game with a rating of 4.5 on Google Play. Among Us is a multiplayer game of up to 10 players. The game was released in 2018 & the goal of the game is for crewmates to accurately identify the imposters among them or complete their tasks to win. The game tops the list of Google Year in Search 2020.

Among Us (Photo Credits: Among US)

Valorant:

Riot Games developed 'Valorant' is on third in the list of Google Year in Search 2020. The game was released on June 2, 2020 and a free-to-play multiplayer tactical first-person hero shooter. In this game, players play as one of a set of characters designed based on several countries & cultures around the world.

Valorant India Launch (Photo Credits: Valorant Official Twitter)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is second in the list. Fall Guys is a platformer battle royale game developed by Meditonic. It was released on August 4, 2020 for Microsoft Windows & PS4. In this game, a large group of contestants compete in matches with battle royale-style gameplay. The aim is to qualify for subsequent rounds by successfully fulfilling each of randomly selected games.

Fall Guys (Photo Credits: Fall Guys)

Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact is a Chinese action role-playing game developed by miHoYo. The game features a fantasy open-world territory and action-based battle system with the help of which players can switch characters, obtain new weapons & other resources. The game is online-only & has a limited multiplayer mode that allows four players to play together.

Genshin Impact (Photo Credits: Genshin Impact)

FIFA 21:

FIFA 21, a football simulation video game was released on October 9, 2020 for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game features 'Ultimate Team', 'Career Mode', 'VOLTA Football 21' & 'Licenses'. 'Ultimate Team' consists of 100 iconic players including Eric Cantona, Petr Čech, Ashley Cole, Samuel Eto'o, Philipp Lahm & more. Career Mode includes a revamped interactive match simulation mode and 'VOLTA Football 21' will have gameplay improvements & feature football legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Kaká and Frank Lampard.

FIFA 21 (Photo Credits: EA.com)

