Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao interacting with a patients at the MGM hospital in Warangal. (Photo/ANI)

Warangal (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday visited the MGM Hospital in Warangal to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the district.

Rao reached the hospital at around 12:45 pm and visited the Intensive Care Unit, spoke to the patients and inquired about the treatment being given to them.

A patient from Matte Wada Venkatachari told the Chief Minister that he is getting better and raised slogans such as 'KCR Zindabad' and 'KCR is my total life'.

He also visited the General ward and interacted with the patients there. He also spoke with the doctors and enquired about problems faced by the medical staff. The CM instructed the medical and health department senior officials there to provide all the required facilities to the patients whatever may be the funds required for that.

Ministers E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Warangal east MLA Nannapuneni Ravinder, Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and others accompanied the Chief Minister.

Telangana on Thursday reported 3,660 new COVID-19 cases, 4,826 recoveries and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total cases in the state now stands at 5,44,263, including 4,95,446 recoveries, 3,060 reported deaths and 45,757 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)