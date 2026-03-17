VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 17: Virohan, an industry leader in healthcare education, convened a closed-door multi-stakeholder roundtable on "Allied & Healthcare for Viksit Bharat 2047" at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi on March 13, 2026. The dialogue was organised in collaboration with India House, a policy and research-focused think tank, and Pahle India Foundation (PIF), a public health non-profit.

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The roundtable brought together over 60 experts from across the healthcare ecosystem, spanning government, healthcare providers, academia, industry bodies, and civil society.

Mr. Kamal Pant - Chairperson, Uttar Pradesh State Allied Healthcare Council

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Dr. Amit Patel - Committee Member, NCAHP & Gujarat State Allied Healthcare Council

Dr. Prasad VG - Commission Member, National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP)

- Healthcare Providers like Manipal Hospitals, Metropolis Healthcare, Bloom IVF, Oncquest Laboratories, Mahajan Imaging & Labs

- Academic Institutions like AIIMS Delhi, Symbiosis University, GD Goenka University, GGS Indraprastha University, BBD University, CMR University, Bennett University

- Industry Bodies & Associations like Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), NATHEALTH, ASSOCHAM, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

- Social Sector, Think Tanks & Global Health - Dr. Kshama Metre (Padma Shri awardee), Rajendra Gupta (Former Member, World Health Organization), Dr. Ananth Pandhare (Indian Red Cross Society)

The dialogue focused on workforce capacity, regulatory implementation, and institutional readiness, while identifying practical solutions to strengthen the workforce that underpins India's healthcare system.

The discussion comes at a pivotal moment for the sector. As the NCAHP Act, 2021 is reshaping the statutory recognition and regulatory structure for these roles, while the recent Union Budget allocated ₹1,000 crore for workforce training, signaling a growing policy momentum.

Setting the context for the discussion, Dr. Indu Bhushan, former CEO of the National Health Authority, emphasised that healthcare delivery relies on a much broader workforce beyond doctors and nurses. He noted that AHPs form a critical yet often invisible layer of the healthcare system. While the NCAHP Act marks an important milestone, the sector still faces important challenges around workforce capacity, training infrastructure, and effective implementation of regulatory frameworks.

The discussion also highlighted the magnitude of India's healthcare workforce shortage.

Nalin Saluja, Co-Founder and CTO, Virohan, noted that the global healthcare system faces a shortage of nearly 20 million workers, with India accounting for roughly 11 million of this gap. Of this, nearly 6.3 million positions relate to AHPs. He noted that while this gap represents a significant challenge, it also presents a major opportunity to build a stronger and more skilled healthcare workforce.

Participants further discussed the need to strengthen recognition and career progression for professionals in these roles.

Sh. Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, highlighted the need for greater institutional recognition of allied and healthcare professionals, noting that the field remains relatively resilient to AI-led disruption. He emphasised the importance of fair compensation, structured capacity-building, and sustained investment in training ecosystems. He also pointed to rising global demand for healthcare workers, citing emerging models such as care economy hubs that aim to create stronger and more sustainable workforce pathways.

The conversation also explored the growing intersection between healthcare and emerging technologies.

Ms. Indrani Laskar, Additional Secretary, Government of Assam, highlighted the increasing use of AI in areas such as cancer detection, tuberculosis diagnosis, and assistive technologies. She stressed the need to equip AHPs with new digital skills, given they serve as the first point of contact in communities, she also highlighted the need for clearer job definitions and professional hierarchies at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) level.

The roundtable concluded with a shared recognition that building a skilled healthcare workforce will be central to achieving the health vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The dialogue also serves as a precursor to an upcoming report by Virohan titled "Allied & Healthcare for Viksit Bharat 2047," scheduled for release in June 2026. The report aims to present one of the most comprehensive assessments of the sector to date and outline pathways to strengthen workforce development, training capacity, and institutional frameworks for allied and healthcare in India.

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