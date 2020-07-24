Puducherry, July 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Puducherry rose to 35 with one more fatality reported on Friday, while 97 new cases took the overall tally in the union territory to 2,513.

A 75-year-old woman succumbed to the virus at JIPMER here this morning, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said

Also Read | HRD Ministry Sets Up Committee To Prepare Guidelines And Measures to Ensure More & More Students Stay for Study in India: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

She was admitted to JIPMER on July 22 with respiratory complications.

As many as 83 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours, Mohan Kumar said in a release.

Also Read | Who is Shantaram Siddi? Know All About India's First MLC From African-Origin Siddi Community.

He said with the identification of 97 cases at the end of testing of 647 samples, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 2,513 after transfer of four cases to Tamil Nadu account.

Kumar further said the total number of active cases was 996 while 1,483 patients had recovered and been discharged so far.

While 906 active cases were reported from hospitals in Puducherry, Karaikal had 52, followed by Yanam (37) and Mahe region (1).

The rate of positivity after identification of 97 cases after testing 647 samples was 14.9 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.4 per cent, he said.

So far 33,658 samples were tested, of which 30,648 tested negative, Kumar said, adding results of the remaining samples was awaited.

As many as 83 patients (82 from Puducherry and one from Karaikal) were discharged during the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)