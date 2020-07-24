314 COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths reported in Jharkhand today; 100 recovered. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 7564, including 76 deaths and 3354 recovered and discharged: Govt of Jharkhand
Samu Oreya, Birsa Oreya and Babita Kacchap involved in Pathalghadi movement in Jharkhand, detained in Gujarat. They were trying to incite people in Vyara and Mahisagar against the government: Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS)
Government of India has extended medical assistance worth about US$ 1 million to Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation (WHO): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
Boeing advises operators of 737 Classic aeroplanes (series -300 to -500) & next-gen 737s (series -600 to -900) to inspect engine valve for corrosion. With aeroplanes being stored/used infrequently due to lower demand during COVID,valve can be more susceptible to corrosion: Boeing
Rajasthan cabinet meeting over the holding of State Assembly session begins.
On 27th July, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at Noida, Kolkata & Mumbai through video conference. CMs Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee & Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in the virtual event.
Rajasthan’s Governor Kalraj Mishra writes to CM Ashok Gehlot stating, 'Before I could discuss the matter with experts regarding Assembly session, you have publically said that if Raj Bhawan is 'gheraoed' then it is not your responsibility. He added, "If you & your Home Ministry can't protect Guv then what about law & order in State? What agency should be contacted for Governor's security? I've never heard such statement from any CM. Is this not the beginning of a wrong trend where MLAs protest at Raj Bhawan?"
Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi has said Rajasthan Governor must call for a special assembly session as "BJP's conspiracy to topple the government is clear".
देश में संविधान और क़ानून का शासन है।
सरकारें जनता के बहुमत से बनती व चलती हैं।
राजस्थान सरकार गिराने का भाजपाई षड्यंत्र साफ़ है। ये राजस्थान के आठ करोड़ लोगों का अपमान है।
राज्यपाल महोदय को विधान सभा सत्र बुलाना चाहिए ताकि सच्चाई देश के सामने आए।#ArrogantBJP— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2020
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday ordered the closure of the US Consulate General in the south-western city of Chengdu. This was apparently in response to Washington's decision to close the Chinese mission in Houston.
Mumbai, July 24: In one of the biggest news of today, Rajasthan high court is set to pronounce its verdict today at 10:30 am on the writ petition moved by rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident MLAs challenging the speaker’s disqualification notice to them.
Air India on Thursday decided not to layoff any employee. The national air carrier in a meeting with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) took the decision not to deduct basic pay, dearness allowance (DA) and house rent allowance (HRA) of any category of employees.
E-commerce player Flipkart Group acquired a 100 percent stake in Walmart India, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business, and launched a new digital marketplace, Flipkart Wholesale on Thursday.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan, currently in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, rubbished news reports that claimed that he tested negative for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he said the news is "incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie."
Lockdown will remain imposed in Jabalpur district from 7 pm on July 24 to 5 am on July 27. Essential services, dairy, medical stores, petrol pumps, gas agencies to remain open. General stores, fruit/vegetable shops, private offices to will remain closed, said District Magistrate, Jabalpur, MP.
