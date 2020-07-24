Mumbai, July 24: In one of the biggest news of today, Rajasthan high court is set to pronounce its verdict today at 10:30 am on the writ petition moved by rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident MLAs challenging the speaker’s disqualification notice to them.

Air India on Thursday decided not to layoff any employee. The national air carrier in a meeting with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) took the decision not to deduct basic pay, dearness allowance (DA) and house rent allowance (HRA) of any category of employees.

E-commerce player Flipkart Group acquired a 100 percent stake in Walmart India, which operates the Best Price cash-and-carry business, and launched a new digital marketplace, Flipkart Wholesale on Thursday.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, currently in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, rubbished news reports that claimed that he tested negative for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he said the news is "incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie."

Lockdown will remain imposed in Jabalpur district from 7 pm on July 24 to 5 am on July 27. Essential services, dairy, medical stores, petrol pumps, gas agencies to remain open. General stores, fruit/vegetable shops, private offices to will remain closed, said District Magistrate, Jabalpur, MP.

