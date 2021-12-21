Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 21 (ANI): Two people in Dehradun is suspected to be infected with the COVID-19 variant of Omicron after meeting their relative in Delhi who have been tested positive with the Omicron variant of the virus, said R Rajesh Kumar, District Magistrate, Dehradun.

"A COVID-positive couple in Dehradun is Omicron suspected, after returning from meeting their Omicron positive relatives in Delhi with a travel history to Qatar," said Kumar.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech Seeks DCGI Approval for Phase 3 Trials of COVID-19 Intranasal Vaccine.

To confirm the presence of the Omicron variant the samples of the suspected patients have been sent for genome sequencing.

"The couple's apartment has been declared a micro-containment zone. Also, samples have been sent for genome sequencing, reports are awaited," he added.

Also Read | BJP Leader Gajendra Jha Announces Rs 11 Lakh Reward for Cutting Off Jitan Ram Manjhi's Tongue.

Meanwhile, India has reported 161 cases of new coronavirus variant Omicron, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

"As of now, India has 161 Omicron cases...We are monitoring the situation daily with experts," the minister told Rajya Sabha while replying to a debate on the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)