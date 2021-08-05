Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Thursday registered three more Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll in the state 22,770, while the infection tally rose to 17,08,649 with 34 new cases.

One death each was reported from Ghazipur, Hardoi and Mahrajganj districts, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, six each were reported from Lucknow and Varanasi, and three from Gorakhpur among other places, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 50 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries so far in the state to 16,85,220.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 659, the bulletin said.

More than 2.53 lakh samples have been tested in the state in the last 24 hours, while so far, over 6.67 crore samples have been tested, it added.

