Hyderabad, August 5: The AP SSC Results 2021 will be announced on Friday, August 6 by the Directorate of Government of Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10th results will be announced at 5 PM. Reports inform that Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh will announce the AP SSC result 2021 on bse.ap.gov.in. This year, as many as 5.38 lakh students will wait for their results at 5 PM on Friday.

Once the AP SSC Results 2021 are announced, students can visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) and check their scores online. As per the latest notice issued by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE), the AP 10th result 2021 will be declared at 5.00 pm on Friday. UGC Guidelines for Exams and Academic Calendar 2021–22: First-Year Admissions To Complete by September 30, New Session To Begin From October 1; Check Important Dates Here.

A director of the government examination in a notice issued on Thursday stated, "It is hereby informed that the school wise results along with the "memorandum of subject-wise performance" of students for SSC public examinations, March 2020 and June 2021 will be released by Hon'ble minister for education, A.P, on 06.08.2021 at 5.00 pm at R&B Building Media Point, M.G. Road, Vijayawada".

Last year, the overall pass percentage in APSSC results was 94.88 percent. A total of 6.2 lakh students had appeared for the exam. The AP SSC Results 2021 exams were canceled in the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic following the directions of the Supreme Court.

