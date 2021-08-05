Mumbai, August 5: The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation said on Thursday that it had administered the Covid-19 vaccines to all the judges of the Bombay High Court, officers, staffers working there as well as their families.

The inoculation drive, which also included former judges, was carried out by the BMC A Ward. The BMC medical teams earned the appreciation of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta for the smooth conduct of the entire drive. COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage in West Bengal: Coronavirus Situation Might Turn Grim If Vaccine Supply Not Augmented in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Narendra Modi.

Chief Justice Datta presented a letter of appreciation to the A Ward Medical Officer Prajakta Amberkar after the drive ended. The vaccination effort came even as the Bombay HC launched a hybrid system of physical and virtual hearings at the court premises from this week, which was being demanded for long and was lauded by lawyers and litigants.

The lawyers have also been demanding further easing of restrictions on travel, especially for those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

