Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) The civic authorities in Navi Mumbai held a special COVID-19 vaccination camp for pregnant women on Saturday and created awareness among them about the benefits of vaccination, an official said.

At least 27 pregnant women took the jab at the special camp, where civic officials also informed 232 women who attended the programme about the benefits of taking the vaccine, said Mahendra Konde, the public relations officer of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

With the testing rate of 87.10 per cent, the NMMC has topped the list in COVID-19 testing, the official claimed.

Of the total population of 15 lakh, more than 13 lakh people have been tested for the infection so far and the process is still on, he added.

