Ladakh [India], January 20 (ANI): The vaccination drive against COVID-19 took place at a Primary Health Care in Laddakh's Nyoma on Wednesday, said Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Department informed that 53 healthcare workers had been vaccinated so far including three doctors.

"Covid-19 vaccination in progress at PHC Nyoma. A total of 53 healthcare workers, including three doctors, have been vaccinated till now," the Department said in a tweet.

The vaccination drive at PHC was initiated today morning. The Block Medical Officer (BMO), Dr Dolma Chuskit gave an appreciation certificate to the first beneficiary after getting shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

"First vaccinated Healthcare Worker at the Vaccination site PHC Nyoma today on 20.01.2021. Mr Ishey Wangail given certificate by Dr Dolma Chuskit after vaccination," it said. (ANI)

