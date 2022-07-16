New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded 491 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.48 per cent, while two more persons died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

With this, the capital's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,43,517, while the death toll rose to 26,291, the bulletin stated.

The fresh cases came out of 14,113 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

