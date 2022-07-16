Mumbai, July 16: A 48-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were stabbed to death in two separate incidents in Malvani area of Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Vijaymala Balode was bludgeoned to death with a grinding stone allegedly by her husband at 11pm on Friday after she refused to sleep with him in their Malad Gate Number 8 residence, an official said. The man has been arrested and charged with murder, he added. Mumbai: Youth Killed by Unidentified Men in Powai, Cops Nab Accused Within 2 Hours of Murder Using Social Media.

In the second incident, a youth identified as Tausif Khan was stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon by a 17-year-old boy after an altercation over the two staring at each other, the official said. he said. The teen boy has been detained and a murder case has been registered, he added.

