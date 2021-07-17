Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported seven more COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,593, while 41 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,69,504.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include one each from Hisar, Panipat and Sirsa districts.

Of the new cases, eight were from Gurgaon district, six from Hisar and five from Kaithal, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 823. The overall recoveries from the infection so far stands at 7,59,088, while the recovery rate is 98.65 per cent, the bulletin added.

