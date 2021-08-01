Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Punjab reported 38 new cases on Sunday, taking the infection count to 5,99,130, while one more Covid-related fatality pushed the death toll to 16,294.

According to a health bulletin issued here, the only fatality was reported from Ferozepur.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 504, it said.

Of the new cases, seven were reported from Jalandhar followed by five each in Amritsar and Patiala, it said.

With 55 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,332, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported one new case, taking infection tally to 61,954, according to the medical bulletin.

The death toll stands at 811, it said, adding the number of active cases stands at 30.

The overall recoveries in Chandigarh has reached 61,113, it added.

