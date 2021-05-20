Chennai, May 20 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday said the result of covid tests conducted on individuals should be declared 'expeditiously' to ensure further spread of the contagion is arrested.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said there were complaints that some of the test results are being announced on a day- after or several days-after basis.

"It is submitted that if a person finds that he has tested positive four days back, he would have been a super- spreader in the interregnum."

"Every endeavour should be made by the testing centres in the state to declare the results as expeditiously as possible so that a person who is afflicted by the virus can immediately quarantine himself if he is asymptomatic and the further spread may be arrested," the bench said.

The court was hearing a case taken up on its own regarding covid management in the state and neighbouring Puducherry.

Further, concerns have also been expressed on the "somewhat exorbitant demands made at several crematoria in the state," including here.

"The state government should instruct the local authorities to ensure that there is an element of dignity when the last rites of any person are performed. The several reports of unlawful demands in crematoria must be immediately addressed," they said.

The local administration should come down heavily on those responsible and ensure there are checks in place at all the crematoria, the court said.

