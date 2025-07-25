New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Friday Covid vaccination had no effect on the risk of heart attacks.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, he also clarified that data regarding heart attack cases is not maintained centrally.

Heart attack cases are not notifiable and there is no central registry for these.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that in order to understand the reasons for heart attack, ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE) conducted a multi-centric matched case-control study in 25 hospitals across India.

Cases were patients aged 18-45 years admitted in the study hospitals with newly diagnosed Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) between October 2021 and January 2023, Nadda said.

Controls were patients aged 18-45 years admitted in the same hospital for other causes, matched for time of hospitalization.

Information was collected regarding the various risk factors.

Sharing the key findings of the study (not yet published), Nadda said that hospitalization with AMI was associated with presence of any known co-morbidity, family history of thrombotic event and ever being smoker.

"Receipt of vaccination against COVID-19 had no effect on the risk of AMI. Even in those without any comorbidities, family history of thrombotic events and ever smoking was associated with increased risk of AMI," he said.

He further informed that the ICMR in last two years has funded two centres of advanced research for research on cardiac disorders.

The National Health Mission (NHM) provides technical and financial support to the states and Union territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), Nadda said.

Cardiovascular disease is an integral part of NP-NCD. Under the programme, 770 district NCD clinics, 6410 community health centres NCD clinics and 233 cardiac care units have been set up.

Further, a population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common NCDs including diabetes and hypertension has been rolled out in the country under NHM as a part of comprehensive primary health care.

Under the initiative, people above 30 years of age are targeted for their screening, Nadda said.

