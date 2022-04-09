Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Welcoming the decision to make precautionary dose available for all adults, Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Saturday, announced that it has revised the price of its COVID vaccine Covaxin from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals.

"Announcing Covaxin Pricing. We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for private hospitals," tweeted Suchitra Ella, Co-founder and JMD Bharat Biotech.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 8th Roza of Ramadan on April 10 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

The Union Ministry of Health on Friday announced the rollout of the precautionary third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus population at private vaccination centres from April 10.All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said in a statement.

This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.

Also Read | Cyber Experts to Probe Hacking of Uttar Pradesh CMO’s Official Twitter Account.

India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)