Mumbai, April 9: The holy month of Ramzan is being celebrated in India with much cheer after the festival was overshadowed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Muslims in Mumbai, Lucknow and other parts of the country will be observing their 8th Roza or fast of Ramzan on April 10.

This year, the holy month of Ramadan commenced on April 3 after the crescent moon was sighted on the evening of April 2. During Ramzan, Muslims keep ‘Roza’ and fast from dawn to dusk. They also abstain from eating and drinking from morning to evening. Ramzan 2022: How People Manage Fasting and Praying at Workplace.

It must be noted that observing fast or fasting is regarded among the five main pillars of the Islam religion. It is important for all Muslim adults to observe fast during Ramadan and only those who are ill or traveling are exempted from it.

During Ramzan, Muslims recite the Holy Quran and indulge in prayers. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow for the 8th Roza on April 10.

One must note that the time of fasting depends on the sighting of the crescent moon and it changes everyday. While Sehri is usually observed in the morning before sunrise, Iftar takes place at evening a few minutes after the sunset.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 8 10 April 2022 05:11 18:55

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 8 10 April 2022 04:40 18:45

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 8 10 April 2022 04:28 18:29

The holy month of Ramzan goes on for about 30 to 40 days and ends with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

