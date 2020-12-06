Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 6 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said that once the COVID-19 vaccine will be ready to be distributed, his government will administer it in four stages: to healthcare workers, corona warriors, people above 50 years and people below 50 years with comorbidities.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the topic of COVID-19 vaccination in a meeting with all political parties. We will administer COVID-19 vaccines in four stages: to healthcare workers, corona warriors, people above 50 years and people below 50 years with comorbidities," Rupani told reporters here.

"The entire system is engaged in this work. The work of data collection for the targeted people for vaccination is going on. When the vaccine comes, its distribution and supply chain strategy to the last person in the society will be implemented," he added.

Earlier on December 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informed opposition leaders that a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India.

"Experts believe that the COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers, and the elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination," he stated during an all-party meeting via videoconferencing, during which he invited suggestions from the opposition leaders regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Prime Minister, the Centre is in talks with all the state governments over the price of the vaccine, and that the decision regarding the pricing will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority.

"Teams of central and state governments are working together for the vaccine distribution. India has the expertise and capacity in vaccine distribution and fares better compared to other nations," said PM Modi.

He added that India has a very big and experienced network in the field of vaccination, and the government intends to fully exploit that for the COVID vaccination.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Modi visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune to review development and manufacturing process of the COVID-19 vaccines. (ANI)

