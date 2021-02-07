New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Targeting the union government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that cowardice runs deep in the government of India.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that in her budget speech this year, the Union Finance Minister used the word "Prime Minister" six times and the word "corporates/ companies" 17 times but did not mention "defence" and "China" even once.

"Cowardice runs very deep in the government of India," he tweeted giving a table showing how many times Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had used these words in her union budget speech this year.

The finance minister presented the union budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1. (ANI)

