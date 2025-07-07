India News | CPI, Cong Oppose Tripura CM's Decision to Rename Agartala Town Hall After SP Mookerjee

Agartala, Jul 7 (PTI) The CPI(M) and the Congress on Monday opposed Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha's decision to rename the four-decade-old Town Hall here after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Jana Sangh.
Saha, while speaking at a programme to mark the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Sunday announced the Town Hall would be renamed after the Jana Sangh founder.
A statue of Mookerjee would be installed there to pay tribute to him, the CM said.
CPI(M) MLA and leader of opposition in the Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, said, "I strongly oppose the chief minister's announcement that the Town Hall here would be renamed after Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The structure was built four decades ago. I don't oppose renaming any other auditorium, school, or hospital after their leader. I urge the government to build a big auditorium in the city and name it after Syama Prasad Mookerjee," he said