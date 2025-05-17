New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday said it has agreed to be part of the all-party delegations for the government's international outreach following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in national interest despite having "reservations", and again demanded a special session of Parliament.

Party General Secretary MA Baby questioned the prime minister's "silence" on the demand for a special session and said the government should reach out to all members of Parliament.

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) feels that it is unfortunate that the prime minister and his government refused to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent developments," CPI(M) said in a statement.

"We urge the government to immediately convene the Parliament session, apprise the people of India and also provide opportunities to seek clarifications, if any," the Left party said.

With CPI(M)'s Rajya Sabha floor leader John Brittas among the MPs who will be going to different nations as a part of the multi-party delegations, the CPI(M) said they have agreed to it in national interest.

"The government has called the leader of our party in the Rajya Sabha and informed him about the various delegations that it has decided to send to different countries as part of its diplomatic outreach.

Despite our reservations mentioned above and while reiterating our above demands, in the larger national interest, we feel obliged to be part of such a delegation," the CPI(M) said.

The Left party also said that calling "only the chief ministers of the BJP-NDA ruled states" to brief them about 'Operation Sindoor' is discriminatory, especially on an issue of national importance.

"We demand that the government call a meeting of all the chief ministers of the country, including those from the opposition, for such a briefing," the CPI(M) said.

"The government is first accountable to the people of India and should be transparent in its actions. The campaign by ruling party leaders and even state ministers to communalise the situation must stop forthwith," they said.

Baby, meanwhile, said MPs should get an opportunity to seek clarification in Parliament.

"First of all, the prime minister should have responded to our demand for a special session of Parliament. We should have an outreach to Indian people, all the members of Parliament," he said.

"So why is the Prime Minister is silent about the convening of a special session of Parliament? Secondly, the Prime Minister did something which is highly discriminatory," he said.

"Prime Minister held discussions with the BJP chief ministers and the chief ministers belonging to the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP. Do they think that the chief ministers of opposition parties and the states are outside India?" he said.

"We also demand that the Prime Minister should discuss with the chief ministers belonging to non-BJP, non-NDA parties also," he said.

The government on Saturday announced that seven all-party delegations will be sent to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

A statement by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said, "The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism."

