Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI) CPI(M) in Kerala on Tuesday publicly warned its former Lok Sabha member N N Krishnadas for issuing statements that went against the party's campaign during the recent Palakkad assembly by-election.

"His statements created a feeling among the public that there were differences among party workers during the campaign," CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said after a state committee meeting.

Also Read | Aurangabad Shocker: Man Kills Minor Cousin Sister by Pushing Her Into Gorge in Waluj Over Victim’s Relationship With Boy From Same Locality, Arrested.

Krishnadas, former Palakkad MP and party state committee member, had openly stated during the last by-elections that the party should not go after allegations of black money against the UDF candidate and focus on people's issues.

He has been warned for violating organisational discipline, Govindan said.

Also Read | Centre Evicting Me From Chief Minister's House, Claims Delhi CM Atishi; BJP Refutes Charges, Amit Malviya Says 'She Is Lying'.

He said the state committee evaluated the performance of the party in the by-elections.

The party could retain its sitting seat in Chelakkara and increase its votes in Palakkad, overcoming a ferocious campaign by the UDF and an "anti-Communist media", he said.

Govindan said the suicide note of former Wayanad district Congress committee treasurer N M Vijayan blaming Congress leaders for his extreme decision was a serious issue.

He demanded the resignation of Congress MLA from Sulthan Bathery I C Balakrishnan, one of the leaders allegedly responsible for the suicide of Vijayan and his son.

Govindan said in the suicide note, Vijayan had named Balakrishnan and other DCC leaders as people who were involved in the alleged corruption in recruitment to banks run by the party and he was later made a scapegoat.

He said the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) should make its stand clear on the issue.

On the Periya twin murder case verdict, Govindan reiterated the party's stand that it had no connection with the murders.

Even in the CBI court, which convicted party leaders, the conspiracy angle could not be proved, he said.

"The party will go to any extent to protect party leaders who are convicted in the politically motivated case," he said.

Govindan made a scathing attack on the media for allegedly adopting ‘double standards' while reporting news relating to the CPI(M) on the one hand and UDF and BJP on the other.

On P V Anwar MLA's moves to get into the UDF fold, he said the party was not at all concerned about what he did after he exited the LDF.

"We all know that there are only two prominent political fronts here and it was obvious that he would cross over," Govindan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)