Mumbai, January 7: A shocking incident of honour killing has come to light from Maharashtra, where a man allegedly killed his 17-year-old cousin sister by pushing her into a gorge in Aurangabad. The alleged incident occurred on Monday afternoon, January 6. It is learned that the man was upset over his cousin sister's friendship with a boy from the same locality. After the incident, the police arrested the deceased girl's cousin brother.

According to a report in FPJ, the victim has been identified as Namrata Ganeshrao Sherkar (17), while the accused was identified as Rishikesh alias Vaibhav Tanaji Sherkar (25). During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Namrata lived in Ambad taluka's Shriram Colony and was studying in class 12. They also learned that the victim had intimate relations with a boy from the same locality. Aurangabad Shocker: Pregnant Woman Beaten to Death by Her Husband in Waluj on Suspicion of Child in Her Womb Not Being His, Victim’s Spouse and Mother-in-Law Arrested.

Victim Had Intimate Relations With Boy from Same Locality

Police officials said that the victim and the boy from her area had eloped, but the girl's family members found them and brought her back home. Post this, her parents kept her at her uncle's house in Wadadgaon. It is also reported that the victim's uncle, aunt and cousin Rishikesh were counselling her to keep away from the boy. On the day of the incident, Rishikesh took his sister to a nearby Khawalya mountain on Dhule-Solapur Highway.

Victim's Cousin Pushes Her Into Gorge in Waluj

Over there, he tried to convince her to stay away from the boy; however, when she did not listen to him, he pushed her into a gorge. A few residents who saw the incident stopped Rishikesh when he was trying to escape from the spot. The accused was handed over to Waluj MIDC police. Meanwhile, cops searched the victim and rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she was declared dead. Maharashtra Shocker: 54-Year-Old Cook Arrested for Killing 2 Minor Sisters After Sexual Assault in Pune City.

After the incident, the police registered a case and began probing the incident. Officials also learned that the accused has several cases registered against him and that he spent some time in the Harsul prison.

