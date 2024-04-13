Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], April 13 (ANI): Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP candidate for West Tripura Parliamentary Constituency Biplab Kumar Deb alleged that Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), key constituents of the opposition grouping INDIA bloc, compelled the indigenous people of Tripura to opt for the path of armed militants.

"In reality, these two parties have handed over arms to the innocent indigenous people of the state. Instead of making food accessible for all, you people made sure AK 47 reached each household," the BJP candidate said on Friday in a public meeting at the Dhanpur assembly constituency located in the Sepahijala district of Tripura.

He was flanked by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik.

Bhowmik was elected to the state assembly from the seat in the last assembly elections but she had to quit the post of MLA in order to continue as an MP.

This time, she was replaced by Biplab Kumar Deb, the former Chief Minister and sitting Rajya Sabha MP.

Launching a scathing attack against CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar, Deb said, "Today, Manik Babu will cast his vote in favour of the Congress party. He justifies his position by saying that this alliance stands to protect the constitution of India. If this is the logic, there is no threat to the constitution in Kerala, where the Left is opposing Rahul Gandhi."

"In the 35-year-long Left rule divided into two terms, Tripura saw a rise in insurgent movements. The people of Tripura are now aware of the political sponsorship that insurgent groups like the NLFT and ATTF used to enjoy. The CPIM and Congress made Tripura terminally ill with their gifts like insurgency, political murders, arsons and a complete disarray of the system," he added.

He cited instances of the killings of MLA Parimal Saha, MLA Madhusudhan Saha and SDM Sukram Debbarma, who were shot dead by assailants in broad daylight.

Stating that none of the political parties have any right to seek votes for their candidates, Deb asked them to tonsure their heads in penance before asking for votes.

"Manik Babu (Sarkar) and Asish Saha, along with Jitendra Choudhury (Tripura Leader of Opposition from CPI[M]), must go to Bir Chandra Manu, where 12 CPI (M) activists were killed and tonsure their heads in penance before asking people to vote for them," Deb claimed, describing the alliance as an "illicit" tie.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Tripura are scheduled to be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while East Tripura will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the general elections. (ANI)

