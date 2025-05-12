New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas On Monday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing deep concern over the recent cyber attacks against Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family members following his articulation of India's official stance in the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor.

In his letter, John Brittas said, "I write this letter with deep anguish and grave concern regarding the recent spate of vicious and orchestrated cyber attacks unleashed upon Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family members. These coordinated online assaults, far from being isolated acts of malice, reveal a disturbing pattern of digital defamation aimed at discrediting the very custodians of our constitutional and administrative order."

Brittas highlighted the vicious and orchestrated cyber attacks against Misri and his family, which he believes are aimed at discrediting the Foreign Secretary and undermining institutional integrity.

Misri's statements were made in his official capacity, reflecting the Indian government's stance on Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

"In the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces, launched following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, Misri, in his official capacity as Foreign Secretary, articulated the considered stance of the Indian government - a stance formulated, ratified, and owned by the political executive headed by the Prime Minister and his Cabinet," his letter read.

Brittas emphasised that such attacks can have a chilling effect on civil servants, making them hesitant to perform their duties without fear of intimidation.

"It is distressing that his articulation of policies and decisions, duly approved by the ruling dispensation, has been misconstrued and cynically weaponised to personally vilify him. It is, therefore, deeply alarming that Misri has been singled out for a vile torrent of abuse on social media, with his children even being dragged into the mire of toxic commentary," it said.

"So virulent and relentless has the online vilification been that Misri was compelled to restrict visibility of his posts on X in order to shield himself and his family from further harassment," he added in his letter.

CPI(M) MP Brittas requested that the investigation authorities take punitive measures against the perpetrators of these heinous actions and ensure protection for public officials and citizens alike.

"Today, a senior bureaucrat with such credentials stands exposed to mob justice in the digital square, abandoned to partisan insinuation and orchestrated online abuse. To allow him to be hounded and humiliated for conveying the sovereign position of the country finalised by the elected Government is not only unjust but also deeply demoralising to the permanent executive as a whole, thereby weakening institutional integrity and inching closer to an environment of chaos and executive fragility," he added.

Brittas further added that these campaigns are not spontaneous expressions of opinion but calculated efforts to sow division, provoke outrage, and intimidate voices of reason and duty.

He warned that such orchestrated campaigns can undermine public confidence and threaten the stability of democratic institutions.

"These orchestrated campaigns erode public confidence and threaten the stability of our democratic institutions. When the executors of the nation's will are vilified for faithfully implementing decisions taken by the political leadership, it undermines the very idea of governance and accountability," he said.

Brittas, in his letter, demanded an immediate inquiry into the cyber attacks against Vikram Misri and the bereaved family members of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims.

He has also requested that the investigation authorities take punitive measures against the perpetrators of these heinous actions and ensure protection for public officials and citizens alike. (ANI)

