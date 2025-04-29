Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Uttar Pradesh administration has launched an intensified drive to track down and deport Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators residing illegally in the state, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

According to officials, action has already been taken against Pakistani nationals residing illegally, and now a similar focus is being directed towards Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants. Authorities have observed that many of these individuals are living under changed identities in several districts of the state.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Thick Smoke Spread Throughout in Link Square Mall As Massive Blaze Erupts at Croma Showroom in Bandra; No Injuries Reported (Watch Videos).

Instructions have been dispatched to District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Police Commissioners across all districts to expedite the identification process.

Simultaneously, operations are underway against unauthorised and illegal structures along the India-Nepal border.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 29, 2025: Force Motors, Poonawalla Fincorp, DCB Bank and Mahindra Holidays Among Shares That May Remain in the Spotlight on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country where 100 per cent of Pakistani citizens have been sent back, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself overseeing the return of Pakistani citizens to their country, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

This comes as the Indian government has revoked all existing visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except for long-term and diplomatic visas, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. CM Yogi's monitoring had a big impact.

CM Yogi held a high-level meeting and instructed the officials to take immediate action against Pakistani citizens.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a police team was sent to ensure the return of Pakistani citizens to their country. Currently, a Pakistani citizen living in the state will be sent back to his country on Wednesday.

The police departments and intelligence agencies are keeping a constant watch on Pakistani citizens. A campaign was launched in 75 districts for the return of Pakistani citizens to Pakistan.

As the central government announced the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP), the influx and efflux of people at the renowned Indo-Pakistan border continued on Monday.

Notably, in the past couple of days, similar actions have been underway in several states across the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)