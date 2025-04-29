Mumbai, April 29: A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the Croma showroom located in the Link Square Mall, situated on Linking Road in Bandra West, Mumbai, as per the officials. The fire was first reported at 4:11 AM, and by 4:49 AM, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) had declared it a Level-III fire, indicating a serious situation.

Thick smoke spread throughout the entire mall. Firefighters used three small hose lines and 12 motor pumps to control the blaze. Multiple agencies rushed to the scene, including the Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Public Works Department (PWD), and local municipal staff. Mumbai Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Croma Showroom in Link Square Mall in Bandra, Videos Show Major Part of Structure Destroyed by Ragging Flames.

In total, 12 fire engines, nine jumbo water tankers, two breathing apparatus vans, one rescue van, and one quick response vehicle were deployed. A 108 emergency Ambulance service was also on standby. Bandra Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Electronics Goods Showroom Building in Mumbai; 12 Fire Engines on Spot (Watch Videos).

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Further information on the incident is still awaited.

