India News | Crackdown on Multi-crore Land Grab: ED Conducts Raids Against 'fake' Office Bearers of SRMF Trust

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched extensive searches in a money laundering case against a syndicate accused of forging documents and impersonating office bearers to illegally sell prime properties of the Spiritual Regeneration Movement Foundation of India (SRMF).

Officials, privy to the development, told ANI that the sensational case involves fraudulent land transactions worth over hundreds of crores, with the ED now zeroing in on the key conspirators after recording an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on May 7 this year.

Also Read | 'Orchestrated Campaign of Vilification': Delhi HC Judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Slams Arvind Kejriwal and AAP With Contempt Action; Recuses From Hearing Excise Policy Case.

The ED's preliminary investigations have identified G Ram Chandra Mohan and Akash Malviya as the principal suspects and alleged masterminds behind the elaborate conspiracy being probed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Despite being previously arrested (in FIR No. 328/2011) in Chhattisgarh, one of the two accused, the officials said, continued unlawful activities in active connivance with associates.

Also Read | NMC Annual Disclosure Report 2026-27: Medical Colleges Must Submit MBBS Seat Renewal Report on NMC Portal by May 30 or Risk Losing Seats.

The searches were conducted at the premises of G Ram Chandra Mohan and Akash Malviya at H-244, Narayan Vihar, New Delhi; Singhvahini Infra Projects Pvt Ltd at C-282, Sector 100, Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Pradeep Singh (Director) at House No. 24, Judge's Colony, Sector 105, Noida; and at the premise of Ram Shyam.

SRMF, a society registered in 1963 under the Societies Registration Act and linked to the teachings of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, owns substantial immovable properties across multiple states. However, the ED said, a group of accused persons allegedly used forged authority letters, fabricated resolutions, and fake seals to illegally sell these lands.

In one striking instance (December 2025), a 3.3610-hectare prime land in Gejha Tilpatabad village, Noida (circle rate Rs 33.61 crore) was fraudulently sold by Akash Malviya using a fictitious entity with the identical name - "The Spiritual Regeneration Movement Foundation of India" - to Singhvahini Infra Projects Pvt Ltd for a declared consideration of just Rs 16 crore, far below the circle rate, said the ED officials.

At least seven FIRs have been registered across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, including: FIR No. 0049/2026 (Noida) - Same land sold again in Jan 2026 to Vaam Dev Pvt. Ltd; FIR No. 0642/2025 (Noida) - Fraudulent sale to Singhvahini Infra Projects; FIR No. 403/2025 (Dhar, MP) - Rs 3.48 crore forged sale using fake board resolution; FIR No. 0068/2024 (Shajapur, MP) - 39.96 hectares illegally sold; and

FIR No. 328/2011 (Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh) - 75 acres sold via eight fake sale deeds with collusion of revenue officials.

"Despite multiple FIRs and prior arrests, the accused continued to indulge in illegal activities through successive fraudulent transactions, including repeated transfers of the same property to different buyers," added the officials. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)