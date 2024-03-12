New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The BJP leadership is likely to go for some major changes in the Haryana government amid the possibility of a break in its ties with the Jannayak Janata Party.

Central BJP leaders, including Union minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are in the state to oversee the changes, sources said.

Also Read | 'Pakistani Hindus Will Now Be Able To Breathe In Open Air' Ex-Cricketer Danish Kaneria Supports CAA, Thanks Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The BJP legislature party may meet on Tuesday, they added.

The nature of change is not clear, with senior party leaders keeping mum.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 10 Vande Bharat Trains From Ahmedabad, Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 1,06,000 Crore (Watch Videos).

The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)