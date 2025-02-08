New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI) : BJP leader Kartar Singh Tanwar won from the Chhatarpur assembly constituency in the Delhi assembly poll results announced on Saturday and credited his victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader trounced AAP's Brahma Singh Tanwar by over 6000 votes.

Speaking to ANI, Tanwar said, "...The credit for the victory goes to Prime Minister Modi and every BJP worker who worked hard. Prime Minister Modi talked about the development of Delhi and people trusted him. People have voted for a developed Delhi..."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked people of Delhi for delivering a decisive mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections.

PM Modi further assured that the BJP would make every effort to ensure the development of Delhi and the well-being of its residents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the next government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT-Delhi) after 27 years, having crossed the majority mark of 36 seats in the 70-member assembly by winning 48 seats. The last time BJP government was in Delhi between 1993-1998.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has only won 17 seats, and is leading in 5 others.

BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat by over 4 thousand votes.

From the AAP side, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi won from her Kalkaji seat, beating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3.5 thousand votes. Party leader Gopal Rai also won the Babarpur assembly seat by a comfortable margin of 18 thousand votes.(ANI)

