Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Police raided multiple locations in Kanpur and arrested 6 people, busting a cricket betting racket, police said on Saturday.

Based on specific information about betting racket being run in the city that used to bet on cricket matches including Indian Premier League matches, sleuths conducted raids and made the arrests.

"This gang used to conduct their business via WhatsApp and mobile applications. After the match got over they used to do the transactions. Raids were conducted at least five places in Kanpur. Also, Nepali currency has also been seized from one of the accused," said Preetinder Singh, DIG Kanpur.

"A cash counting machine, 11 mobile phones, one laptop and Rs 93 lakhs were seized from them," the DIG said .

Search is on for the other bookies involved in this case. (ANI)

