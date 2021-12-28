Noida, Dec 28 (PTI) A cricket tournament was inaugurated for prison inmates of the Luksar jail in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday as part of measures for their physical and mental well-being, officials said.

The inauguration took place as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Amit Kumar visited the jail for an inspection along with Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Nitin Madan and Jailor AK Singh, they said.

Also Read | Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says 'Weddings, Foreign Returnees Caused COVID-19 Surge in the State'.

“The DCP enquired from the jailor about the problems being faced by prison inmates. Along with this, a cricket tournament was inaugurated in which various teams of inmates are participating. The initiative is aimed at the physical and mental well-being of the inmates,” a police official said.

During the inspection, officers went around the high security barracks, the jail hospital, and other places within the prison complex and also interacted with the inmates to address their concerns, the official added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Collector Karamveer Sharma Orders To Withhold Own Salary Over Failure To Dispose of Pending Complaints.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)