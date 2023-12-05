New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The national capital saw a 48 per cent rise in cases of crime against foreigners in the year 2022, according to latest National Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

According to the data, a total 40 cases of crime against foreigners took place in Delhi in 2022, higher than 27 such cases recorded in 2021. It was, however, lower compared to 62 cases of crime against foreigners registered in Delhi in 2020.

Also Read | Who Is Gangster Rohit Godara, Who Claimed Responsibility for Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's Murder?.

According to the NCRB data, a drop of 20 per cent in crimes committed by foreigners was recorded in Delhi.

A total of 256 cases of crime committed by foreigners were recorded in Delhi in 2022, whereas, the number was 322 in 2021. There were 168 cases of crime committed by foreigners in the year 2020.

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2023: Babasaheb Ambedkar's 'Mahaparinirvana Day' on December 6 Declared as a Mumbai Local Holiday.

A senior Delhi Police official said foreigners visiting Delhi must report immediately to the nearest police station and keep emergency and distress numbers handy with them.

"Police take immediate action when they receive any complaint," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)