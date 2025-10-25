New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): A brief exchange of fire took place between Delhi Police and wanted criminal Koku Pahadia in the Mehrauli area on Saturday morning, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury.

During the encounter, two police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets, while one constable sustained an injury on his arm.

According to officials, the encounter occurred when a police team tried to intercept Koku Pahadia after receiving specific information about his movements. The accused opened fire on the team in an attempt to escape, prompting the police to retaliate.

Pahadia was overpowered after being shot and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Senior officers confirmed that the accused has a criminal background and is wanted in multiple cases, including arms supply.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, in a major overnight operation, Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, shot dead four members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini in the early hours of Thursday.

The encounter took place around 2:20 AM between Dr. Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini.

Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), Aman Thakur (21), all natives of Sitamarhi, Bihar were shot dead in encounter.

Police said all the four were wanted in several heinous cases in Bihar, including multiple murders and armed robberies. The gang was allegedly involved in the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh in Bihar.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs that the gang members were planning to carry out a major criminal activity ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police laid a trap in the area, police said.

When the police team tried to intercept the suspects, they opened fire. The police retaliated, leading to a brief but intense exchange of fire. All four accused sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Dr. BSA Hospital, Rohini, where doctors declared them dead, cops added. (ANI)

