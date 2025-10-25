Mumbai, October 25: Is October 25 a bank holiday? Are banks open or closed today (Saturday) across the country? If you're looking for the answers to these questions, then you have come to the right place. The questions come as people are looking online to know whether October 25, the fourth Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. People across the country are curious to know if banks are open or closed today (Saturday). That's because the general perception is that banks remain closed every Saturday for business. Scroll below to know the truth.

It's important to be aware of and updated about the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar to plan bank visits and complete pending financial transactions. According to the RBI holiday list for October 2025, banks will remain closed for more than 15 days this month, including regional and national holidays. Scroll below to know if October 25, the fourth Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not and whether banks are open or closed nationwide today. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Is October 25 a Bank Holiday? Know Whether Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

According to the RBI website, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. This means today is a bank holiday as it is the fourth Saturday of October. It also means that banks will stay shut for business today across the country. However, people can opt for digital banking services, such as online banking, ATMs, UPI, NEFT's among other services, which will continue to remain operational 24/7.

The digital banking services will help customers to complete their pending transactions as physical branches will remain closed today (Saturday). The next official bank holiday is on October 27 and 28 for Chath Puja (Evening Puja) and Chath Puja (Morning Puja), respectively. The last designated bank holiday of October 2025 is on October 31 on account of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

Hence, the answer to the question "Is October 25 a bank holiday?" is yes, it is a bank holiday as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. As clarified above, banks will stay shut for business today (Saturday) nationwide due to the RBI's designated holiday for the fourth Saturday of the month. In November 2025, banks will observe official closures on November 1, 5, 7 and 8, in addition to the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and all Sundays of the 11th month of the 21st century.

