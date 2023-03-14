New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said cross FIRs have been filed after a scuffle broke out inside the Dwarka court between two groups who were engaged in a legal battle.

In one of the videos of the incident that surfaced on the social media platform, two lawyers can be seen thrashing a couple of men. Later, other lawyers also tried to intervene to control the situation.

The police said they are investigating the matter.

Responding to the video, the police said the incident took place on Tuesday inside the Dwarka court premises where a woman, who is a lawyer, and her brother had come to attend a court hearing.

They got into a fight with the opposite party with whom they are engaged in a legal battle over a civil matter, police said.

The other party also alleged that they were beaten by the lady and her brother, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, "Cross cases have been registered in the matter. Medical examination of both the parties were conducted. Both the parties are involved in other cases also including civil matters."

