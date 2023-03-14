Mumbai, March 14: The much-awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023 exams were announced today. The National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on March 14 declared the NEET PG 2023 result. The students who appeared for the examination can check their scores on natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. NEET PG 2023 Result Declared at natboard.edu.in, Announces Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

According to the official notification, the NEET PG Result 2023 will be made public by March 31. The deadline for finishing the internship in order to qualify for NEET-PG 2023 is March 31, the announcement said. Around 2.9 lakh students registered to appear for the NEET PG examination this year. NBEMS carried out the NEET-PG 2023 exam on March 5, 2023. NEET PG 2023 To Be Postponed? Supreme Court Posts Hearing on Pleas Seeking Postponement of Medical Exam on February 27, Seeks NBE's Response.

How to Check NEET-PG Result 2023:

Visit the official site of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2023 result link.

Log in using your credentials.

NEET PG 2023 Results will be displayed on the screen.

NEET PG Merit List 2023:

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated all students for passing the examination. He also lauded NBEMS for successfully conducting and declaring the results of the NEET PG 2023.

