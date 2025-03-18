Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF recovered and destroyed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, police said on Tuesday.

"The explosives were destroyed through a controlled blast as per standard operating procedure (SOP)," Chaibasa Police

The two IEDs, along with other naxal materials, were recovered from the jungles during a joint operation of Chaibasa police and CRPF under Tonto police station limits, police said.

Meanwhile, a CRPF Sub-Inspector was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Jaraikela area of Chaibasa in Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

"The condition of the injured sub-inspector is stable, and he is being airlifted to Ranchi for treatment," police said.

Chaibasa Police said that the blast took place after an encounter with Naxalites during a joint operation of police and the CRPF. (ANI)

