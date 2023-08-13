Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), August 13 (ANI): The historical Lal Chowk in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir was covered with Tricolours on Sunday as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out the ‘Tiranga bike rally’ to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Top officials and CRPF personnel participated in the bike rally.

Talking to ANI, CRPF J-K Zone Additional Director General Nalin Prabhat said that the normalcy which has now come to the region is because of the local people.

“People of Kashmir are witnessing a new Kashmir. Classes are going on in schools, no hartal, tourism is developing. Its full credit goes to the local people,” he said.

A fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

PM Modi tweeted, "The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress."

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

India will be celebrating its 76 years of Independence on August 15 and will be onto its 77th year of Independence. (ANI)

