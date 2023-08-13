Bhopal, August 13: A South African female cheetah -- Nirva, who has been missing from the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh since July 21, was captured on Sunday, an official said, adding the cheetah was kept under observation before being released into the KNP.

It came as a big relief to the officials associated with 'project cheetah'. Two female cheetahs -- Nirva and Dhatri, had gone out of the radar and their radio collars also stopped working.

Dhatri was found dead on August 2. The KNP officials, however, continued their search for Nirva relentlessly. As per a press note issued by Chief Wildlife Warden of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department on Sunday, Nirva was caught at around 10 a.m. in the Dhoret range of the KNP. Cheetah Deaths Confusion: Madhya Pradesh Government Preparing Other Locations, but Union Minister Chandra Prakash Goyal Says ‘No Shifting’.

Missing Cheetah Back in Kuno National Park

Nirva, the elusive Cheetah, has been successfully captured after being "lost" for 22 days in Kuno national park from the Dhoret range. 100 field personnel, villagers combed through 15-20 square kilometers of terrain daily, with two drone teams, a dog squad and elephants to locate… pic.twitter.com/NOU1I98icM — Abhinandan Mishra (@mishra_abhi) August 13, 2023

Veterinarians conducted a health checkup and her condition was found to be good, official said. "Nirva is healthy and has been kept inside a boma (enclosure) for a further health check-up," the release added.

More than 100 field staff, including officers, veterinarians and cheetah trackers were searching for the cheetah day and night. Besides the team on ground, two drones and a dog squad were also deployed in the search operation. Cheetah Deaths at Kuno National Park: India Should Go for Younger Cheetahs Habituated to Human Presence, Experts Tell Government.

An area of 15-20 sq km was being searched, it said. In addition to this, local villagers were also informed about Nirva. Any information received about the cheetah from the villagers was being checked and verified immediately, the release said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2023 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).