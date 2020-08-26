Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, plans to launch electronic tractors next month, which will have the potential to change the current practice of using diesel tractors in the country.

Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) director Harish Hirani said at a recent webinar on modern age farming that it will be a "revolutionary step" in the history of tractor technologies.

"CSIR-CMERI will be launching the first generation e- tractors in September, 2020, which has the potential to overhaul the current diesel-intensive tractor usage practices prevalent across the nation," he said on Tuesday.

Hirani urged all MSEs (material, science and engineering units) to come forward with their ideas, visions and existing technologies so that CSIR-CMERI can collaborate and add further value to the "potential visionary technology."

"The future trend in agriculture would be driven by Artificial Intelligence and Efficient Electronic Architecture, and the research and development course of CSIR-CMERI is already aligned in this direction," he said.

To enhance the income of farmers and help them get proper value for their produce, CSIR-CMERI has developed post-harvest technologies being used in northeastern states, including Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

The post-harvest processing technology has a tremendous socio-economic impact in the northeastern states, he said. It is helping thousands of locals, especially women, to become a part of mainstream economic activities, Hirani said.

